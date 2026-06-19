Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Who Is Yasir Al-Rumayyan? The Saudi Wealth Fund Chief Mentioned by Mukesh Ambani

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund chief, His Excellency Yasir Othman H. Al-Rumayyan, came into the spotlight during Reliance Industries' 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) after Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani referred to him in his address.

Al-Rumayyan is one of the most powerful figures in global finance and has been an Independent Director on the board of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) since July 2021. He also serves as the Governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco.

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Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

Al-Rumayyan has led the PIF since 2019, after serving as its Managing Director from 2015 to 2019. Under his stewardship, the sovereign wealth fund has become a central pillar of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 programme, which aims to diversify the kingdom's economy beyond oil.

Before joining the PIF, he held several senior positions in Saudi Arabia's financial sector. He started his career at Saudi Hollandi Bank and later joined the Capital Market Authority as part of its founding team. From 2010 to 2015, he served as Chief Executive Officer and board member of Saudi Fransi Capital.

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His ties with Reliance Industries

Al-Rumayyan joined the board of Reliance Industries in July 2021 as an Independent Director. His appointment was seen as a strategic move as Reliance accelerated its transition from traditional energy businesses toward clean energy and its net carbon zero ambitions.

His connection with Reliance extends beyond the boardroom. Through the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia has invested billions of dollars in Reliance's digital and retail businesses, including stakes in Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.

Although his appointment faced opposition from some proxy advisory firms and international investors, who raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest because of PIF's investments in Reliance subsidiaries, shareholders approved his reappointment with a strong majority.

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A global business leader

Apart from heading the PIF and chairing Saudi Aramco, Al-Rumayyan holds board positions in several high-profile entities, including NEOM, Riyadh Air, Ma'aden and Magic Leap.

He is also widely known as the Chairman of English Premier League club Newcastle United, which was acquired by a consortium led by the PIF in 2021.

Al-Rumayyan holds a degree in Accounting from King Faisal University and has completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Today, he is regarded as one of the key architects behind Saudi Arabia's economic transformation and one of the most influential figures in global investing.