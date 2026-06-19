Reliance AGM 2026: Reliance Retail revenue tops ₹3.7 lakh crore, store count hits 20,000

Reliance Retail is preparing for its next phase of growth with a manufacturing-led expansion strategy even as the company crossed the milestone of 20,000 stores in FY26, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani said at Reliance Industries' 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The retail arm also delivered strong financial performance during the year, with revenue crossing ₹3.7 lakh crore and profit rising 12%.

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20,000 stores

Highlighting the scale achieved by the business, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, "In Q4 FY26, Reliance Retail crossed 20,000 stores – a scale no retailer in Asia has achieved in so short a time."

Reliance Retail completed 20 years in FY26, with Ambani describing the company as a trailblazer and catalyst for India's organised retail revolution.

Manufacturing platform

Mukesh Ambani said the company is now preparing for a new phase of expansion through closer integration with Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL) and the development of a manufacturing-led growth platform.

The strategy will span categories ranging from beverages and daily essentials to fresh fruits and vegetables.

According to Ambani, the initiative aims to improve hygiene standards, reduce wastage and enhance food safety across the supply chain, particularly in the fragmented fresh produce segment.

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Revenue rises to ₹3.7 lakh crore

Providing details of the retail business' performance, Isha Ambani said Reliance Retail's gross revenue rose 11.8% year-on-year to ₹3,70,026 crore in FY26.

Profit after tax increased 12% to ₹13,838 crore, while EBITDA stood at ₹27,033 crore.

The retailer's registered customer base also expanded 11% to 387 million.

According to Isha Ambani, the results reflect sustained customer growth and continued scaling across formats.

JioMart expands to over 1,200 cities

Isha Ambani said JioMart is witnessing rapid growth as quick commerce becomes a daily habit for Indian consumers.

The platform now operates through more than 3,100 stores, serving over 1,200 cities and 5,100-plus pincodes.

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She said the network has emerged as one of India's largest commerce platforms, strengthening Reliance Retail's omnichannel presence and last-mile delivery capabilities.

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AJIO and Shein scale up

Fashion platform AJIO has grown seven-fold over the past five years, Isha Ambani said.

Average bill value increased 23%, average selling prices rose 17%, and the number of available products reached 3 million, up 22% year-on-year.

AJIO Rush, the company's four-hour delivery service, now covers more than 600 towns.

Meanwhile, Shein has crossed 11 million app installs and is adding 1,000 new styles every day.

RCPL doubles revenue; Campa crosses ₹4,700 crore

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL) reported gross revenue of ₹22,000 crore in FY26, doubling from the previous year.

"What took our peers decades, we achieved in just four years. Today, RCPL products are present in more than 40 countries through exports and franchise sales," Isha Ambani said.

She added that Campa recorded gross sales of more than ₹4,700 crore during FY26.

"Having challenged decades-long market leadership, it is now India's fourth-largest carbonated soft-drinks brand, with a double-digit market share in key markets. Campa is not merely a brand. It is India ka Thanda," she said.

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With 20,000 stores, a growing quick commerce footprint and a renewed focus on manufacturing, Reliance Retail is positioning itself for its next stage of expansion in India's consumer market.

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