Reliance Consumer buys global rights of Toni & Guy, Matey, Brylcreem, Badedas

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods arm of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has acquired global rights to premium haircare products of British hairdressing chain Toni & Guy, children’s personal care brand Matey, hair styling brand Brylcreem, and German bath and body products maker Badedas.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“During this quarter, we acquired some global brands such as Brylcreem and the premium haircare products of Toni & Guy, which have been diversified from the salon business. We also acquired Badedas and Matey, a UK-based brand focused on children’s personal care,” Ketan Mody, Executive Director at Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, said during an earnings presentation following RIL’s third-quarter results announcement.

RCPL has also entered the pet care segment. “Our aim is to offer affordable products to every pet parent. We have launched these products in southern India and plan to scale them up in the coming quarters,” Mody added.

After relaunching Sil, a 75-year-old legacy brand, the FMCG company also entered the noodles segment. “This has been launched in four cities, and we plan to expand this in the next quarter,” he said.

Advertisement

RCPL became a direct subsidiary of RIL from December 1, 2025. The company reported gross revenue of ₹5,065 crore for the quarter ended December, registering a 60% year-on-year growth.

“In daily essentials, we have grown 1.5 times year-on-year. The 'Independence' brand has crossed Rs 1,500 crore sales in FY26 year-to-date. We continue to gain momentum in beverages where we have double digit share in key markets. We also have started making progress across categories which we started in 2025,” said Mody.

By the third quarter, four Reliance Consumer brands crossed the ₹1,000 crore revenue mark, Mody highlighted. “We have launched products across categories and pack sizes. Our chocolate and confectionery categories are led by the Toffeeman and Lotus Chocolate brands. In home and personal care, we are counting on Enzo to drive greater consumer adoption. Our soaps under the Glimmer and Get Real brands are seeing increased offtake in key markets. We continue to witness robust growth in our snacks business, with rising demand for value packs,” he said, adding that biscuits and confectionery growth has been driven by new market launches.

Advertisement

RCPL, the maker of Campa Cola, is also expanding its beverage capacity. “We will more than double our beverage capacity this year. We have also started work on our food parks, with land allocated across multiple states. For most sites, construction of food parks will begin this quarter,” Mody said.

In December, Reliance Consumer acquired a majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro Foods, a heritage nutrition brand based in Tamil Nadu. “This strengthens our pan-India staples business, and with this acquisition, we plan to become a significant player in pulses,” Mody explained.