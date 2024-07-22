Reliance, Disney's $8.5 billion merger gets 100 questions from CCI, claims report

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has reportedly posed approximately 100 questions to Reliance Industries and Walt Disney regarding their $8.5 billion merger of media assets in India, including inquiries about sports rights.

Antitrust experts had previously cautioned that the Reliance and Disney merger, unveiled in February, would likely undergo stringent scrutiny.

The deal is set to establish the largest entertainment entity in India, boasting 120 TV channels and two streaming services. The merged entity will also hold valuable cricket broadcasting rights, covering India’s most beloved sport.

In a confidential submission to the CCI in May, Reliance and Disney argued that their merger would not stifle competition. They emphasized that the cricket broadcasting rights will expire in 2027 and 2028, opening the field for rival bids. They also pointed out that advertisers could reach cricket audiences via numerous platforms, including YouTube, Reuters claimed in a report.

The CCI has requested more information through two sets of questions, seeking to understand why YouTube, with its largely free user-generated content, should be viewed in the same market as subscription-based streaming services like Netflix and Disney, two sources indicated.

In response, Reliance and Disney highlighted YouTube’s extensive reach and its licensed, paid content, the report quoting sources said.

Data from Media Partners Asia last year indicated that YouTube represented 88% of India's online video market, while the remaining 12% was dominated by premium streaming services offering curated long-form content.

The merger will also give Reliance-Disney control over lucrative digital and TV rights for major cricket tournaments and the Wimbledon tennis championship, raising additional antitrust concerns. The extensive information requests could be attributed to the substantial size of the deal, the report added. BT could not independently verify the report. The Reliance-Disney merger will significantly alter India's $28 billion entertainment market, which also includes players like Zee Entertainment and Sony.

Jefferies estimates the merged entity will control 40% of the TV and streaming advertising market share.