Reliance Industrial Infra Q1 profit declines to Rs 2.4 cr; revenue grows to Rs 19.7 cr

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood Rs 19.7 crore as compared to Rs 16.9 crore during the same period last year

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.4 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to Rs 2.05 crore profit reported during the same period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood Rs 19.7 crore as compared to Rs 16.9 crore during the same period last year.

RII's consolidated income from product transportation service increased from Rs 8.1 crore to Rs 8.6 crore on a YoY basis, while income from hiring construction machinery increased from Rs 62.8 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore.

RII's income from other support services increased to Rs 4.4 crore, while other income rose from Rs 4 crore to Rs 4.1 crore.

RII said it has taken into account the impact of COVID-19 in preparation of the financial results, including its assessment of liquidity and going concern assumption, recoverable values of its financial and non-financial assets, impact on revenues and on cost budgets.

