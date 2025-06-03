Reliance Infra becomes first private Indian firm to develop next-gen 155mm artillery shells

Reliance Infrastructure, led by Anil Ambani, has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first Indian private-sector firm to successfully design and develop next-generation 155mm artillery ammunition, a category critical for long-range ground warfare.

The ammunition has been developed under a Design-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) arrangement with the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune. This initiative marks a significant stride in the Indian defence sector’s push for indigenisation under the ‘Make in India’ programme.

The company has developed four types of 155mm shells using fully indigenous technology. A spokesperson confirmed that development work has been completed, and the company is now ready to begin production. Ten Indian firms have already been integrated into the supply chain, ensuring a robust ecosystem for scaled manufacturing.

Reliance Infra is eyeing a Rs 10,000 crore business opportunity from the Ministry of Defence over the next decade. Additionally, the company is looking at potential exports of these munitions to friendly foreign nations, with the export revenue target set at another Rs 10,000 crore over 10 years.

In the competitive selection process for this project, Reliance Infrastructure emerged as the sole private sector participant alongside Yantra India Limited, a public sector unit. This distinction further highlights the company’s capabilities in defence manufacturing.

According to a recent report by KPMG, the Indian Army's expenditure on ammunition is projected to increase from Rs 7,000 crore in 2023 to Rs 12,000 crore per year by 2032. This growth supports Reliance Infrastructure's objective of establishing itself as one of the top three exporters of defense equipment and services from India, in line with the country's strategic focus on enhancing self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing.

As part of its long-term defence strategy, Reliance is establishing a greenfield ammunition and explosives manufacturing unit at Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The facility, being developed with an investment of ₹5,000 crore, will further boost indigenous production capacity and position Reliance Infrastructure among India’s top three defence exporters in the coming years.

The company has been awarded 1,000 acres of land in the Watad Industrial Area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra to establish DADC, the largest greenfield project in the defense sector by a private company in India.

In a recent development, Reliance Defence has also formed a strategic partnership with Rheinmetall AG, a company based in Dusseldorf. This collaboration will entail the supply of explosives and propellants for medium and large caliber ammunition from Reliance to Rheinmetall.

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure closed at Rs 341.95, down by 4.20%, on Tuesday.