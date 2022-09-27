Reliance launches fashion and lifestyle store Reliance Centro; first shop now open in Delhi

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of RIL, on Tuesday announced the launch of its fashion and lifestyle departmental store format - Reliance Centro - and opened its first outlet in Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

Reliance Centro is aimed at democratizing fashion in the country by strengthening its reach and connecting with consumers right from categories like apparel, footwear, cosmetics, lingerie, and sportswear to luggage and accessories with over 300 Indian and International brands, the company said in a statement.

The store at Vasant Kunj, the company said, embraces modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to today's consumers.

"Shoppers in Delhi can now look forward to a uniquely special and superlative shopping experience for trendy fashion with a wide range of products catering to women, men, and kids," it said.

Spread in 75,000 square feet, Reliance Centro is a complete departmental store with a range of over 300 brands and more than 20,000 style options.

The company has a special inaugural offer for customers, such as Rs 1500 off on shopping worth Rs 3999 or Rs 2000 off on shopping worth Rs Rs 4999 and above.

Reliance Retail has been in an expansion mode, with a focus addition of new brands and new stores.

Last month, RIL chief Mukesh Ambani said his retail company invested over Rs 9,700 crore in partnerships. The company made investments in a range of companies, including Just Dial, 7-Eleven, Milkbasket, Kalanikethan, and Ritu Kumar. It created over 2,500 new stores, 7 new stores every day in the Financial Year 2022.

