Reliance Retail launches ‘Campa Cricket’ to expand its beverage portfolio before raising funds

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) unveiled its latest cricket-themed beverage, 'Campa Cricket,' on Friday as part of its efforts to diversify its beverage offerings. RCPL operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

The company has introduced this refreshing lime-flavored carbonated drink with the intention of catering to passionate cricket enthusiasts across the country. Campa Cricket has been specially formulated to provide hydration and rejuvenation, both on and off the field.

RCPL has released two different sizes of the beverage: 250ml priced at Rs 20 and 500ml priced at Rs 30.

According to an RCPL spokesperson, "Campa Cricket aims to establish a strong connection between the Campa brand and one of India's greatest passions, cricket. This drink not only features electrolytes to replenish essential salts but also offers a fizzy lemony refreshment for cricket fans, whether they are cheering for their favorite cricketers or going about their daily activities."

Initially, the product will be introduced in select markets, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

This launch coincides with India's preparations to host the ICC Men's World Cup in 2023, marking the first time India is hosting the 50-over tournament. India is also currently in Sri Lanka, competing in the Asia Cup and is scheduled to face Pakistan in a 50-over match on Saturday.

In addition to the 'Campa' beverage line, RCPL boasts an extensive portfolio in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. Reliance Retail's subsidiary also owns brands like Lotus Chocolates, Toffeeman, and Alan's Bugles corn chips. Furthermore, RCPL has partnered with the leading biscuit manufacturer in Sri Lanka, Maliban.

RCPL also offers home and personal care products under brands such as Dozo, Enzo, and Get Real.

Reliance Retail has been making headlines recently regarding its fundraising plans. A recent Reuters report indicates that Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail is in advanced discussions with foreign investors to raise up to $2.5 billion by the end of the current month, with a total target of $3.5 billion in funds.