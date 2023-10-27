Reliance Succession Plan: Nita Ambani talks about Isha, Akash, Anant getting equal shares in company

Nita Ambani, Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, in a recent interview, said that gender equality starts at home and how Mukesh Ambani and she never differentiated among their three children. Today, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani were inducted as Non-Executive Directors on the board of India's most valuable company after shareholders gave their nod to the succession plan.

Nita Ambani said that they (Mukesh and she) have given equal shares to their three children in the succession planning.

In an interview with CNBC International, Nita Ambani talked about the company's succession plan and said her children are being groomed to take up new roles at the India's most-valued company.

"I think for girls to learn that they are equal, they have to see that (at) their homes they have mentors who know that they're not anything less than boys. I have never differentiated between Isha and Akash and Anant. Whatever my boys could do, my daughter could do too."

"And this has been reflected in the succession at Reliance. Though Isha is married into Parimals, she is getting an equal share in the business as her brothers," she added.

"Akash, Isha and Anant and a whole lot of the young generation is going to be the next leadership for Reliance and for India," she further added.

Talking about Isha, Akash and Anant's roles at the company, Nita Ambani said her children are very committed to working in Reliance.

"In all three of them, I see different qualities. In Anant, my youngest, I see a compassionate young man who believes in conservation, in making the world a better place," she said.

"Akash is leading the digital revolution through Jio. Isha is leading retail besides taking active interest in Reliance Foundation. All three of them are very, very committed to working in Reliance. They have their own strengths," she said.

She tells her children to concentrate on their strengths and make them stronger. "Nobody's born perfect or nobody can be perfect. And it is okay to make mistakes. You learn much more from your mistakes than you do from your successes. Be humble, Be compassionate. Treat people with respect. And I'm very happy for the new young generation that is growing at Reliance," she added.

Nita Ambani said that empowering women is something “very, very dear to my heart". She claimed the Reliance Foundation has helped 70 million people and focuses extensively on providing better health care to women, improving digital literacy, and educating them with skills to improve employability.

“I think a nation’s development depends on women empowerment, and the well-being of its children and the transformation through sports,” she said. “These three are key to a developed nation.”

Reliance's succession plan

Mukesh Ambani first spoke about the company's succession plan at Reliance Family Day on December 28, 2021. Ambani had expressed his confidence in his three children, Isha, Akash, and Anant.

In 2022, Isha Ambani was appointed the leader of Reliance Retail, while Akash Ambani became Chairman of Reliance Jio in June last year. Anant Ambani was appointed as the leader of the company's energy vertical in August 2022.

Mukesh Ambani, who is the Chairman and Managing Director at Reliance Industries, had said he will continue for another five years.

(With PTI inputs)

