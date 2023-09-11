Relief for Darwin's Lavasa Smart City as Bombay HC says eco clearance not required to be renewed subsequently

A recent Bombay High Court ruling will come as a relief for Darwin Platform Group of Companies’ Lavasa Smart City. As per the recent HC ruling, renewal of Environmental Clearance (EC) would not be required if it been obtained before by the companies. Lavasa Smart City got the EC from Union Ministry of Environment and Forest in 2011.

"The Bombay High Court has unequivocally declared that the long-standing impediment of Environmental Clearance (EC) is now a thing of the past. This monumental decision clears the path for the resurrection of India's pioneering smart city initiative, a vision that is now set to be realized under the stewardship of Darwin Platform Infrastructure Ltd. (DPIL), a subsidiary of Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC)- led by Group Chairman Ajay Harinath Singh," said DPGC in a statement.

"DPIL has sought approvals from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoE&F) to create the world's tallest statue of India's Prime Minister and net zero retail, holiday homes, entertainment, institutions, and hospitality at Lavasa Smart City," added DPGC.

Ajay Harinath Singh, DPGC Chairman, said: "The Bombay High Court's recent ruling has provided a much-needed boost to this urban infrastructure endeavour. This judgment clarified that once environmental clearance is obtained, it does not need to be renewed, alleviating a major pain point for the Lavasa Smart City project. In a precedent-setting decision, the Bombay High Court has categorically decreed that environmental clearance for construction projects need not undergo the arduous process of renewal or revalidation at a later stage."

Singh said DPIL has already sought approvals from MoE&F for the creation and development of the world's tallest sculpture (over 230 metres) of PM Modi.

"Additionally, the largest sculpture park in the world will be created with more than 240 artifacts, searches, collects, conserves, interprets, and exhibits the tangible and intangible heritage of Sanatan Dharma,” added Ajay Harinath Singh.



"DPIL will dedicate land measuring 500 acres in Lavasa for three defence airports - one each for Army, Navy, and Air Force Defence enclaves with training and sports facilities. DPIL is all set to construct 1,500 three-bedroom houses for IPS officers, an equal number for IAS officers, and an additional 1,500 for IRS officers," said Singh.

In December 2021, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) voted in favour of a resolution plan submitted by Darwin Platform Infrastructure Limited (DPIL), with 96 per cent of them giving the go-ahead. In July 2023, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) awarded the project to Ajay Harinath Singh-led Darwin Platform Group.