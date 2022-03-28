ReNew Power's boss Sumant Sinha takes over as ASSOCHAM President

Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power Sumant Sinha has taken over as the President of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), the industry body said in a statement on Monday. Sinha has replaced Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director at Transport Corporation of India Limited, for the post.

Sinha founded ReNew Power in January 2011, "with a vision to transform the way energy is produced and consumed in India," the industry body informed, adding, "Under his leadership, ReNew Power has grown into India’s premier renewable energy company with an aggregate portfolio of more than 10 GW spread over more than 100 sites."

Moreover, ASSOCHAM also stated that Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director of SpiceJet, is the new Senior Vice-President of the chamber.

Commenting on the appointment, Sinha said, "It is indeed a great honour for me to be elected as the President of ASSOCHAM , one of the great institutions with a history of over 100 years in its service to the nation. During my tenure, my ASSOCHAM colleagues and I will work closely with the government on fulfilling the visionary goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India to become Aatmanirbhar over the Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years, culminating in the Centenary Year of our Independence."

“To achieve the national goals of Aatmanirbhar and Amrit Kaal, we will focus on key strategic priorities such as providing more support to the MSME sector, the country's export push, the energy transition and increasing energy security, and enhancing public-private cooperation, which empowers not only India Inc. but also strengthens the government’s efforts to make India a global economic superpower," he added.

On his election as Senior Vice President of the chamber, Ajay Singh said, “ASSOCHAM would continue to play a pro-active role in the endeavour of nation building. We would remain an active partner of the government which requires industry feedback both on macro and sectoral trends..."

Extending a warm welcome to the new President and Senior Vice President, ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood said their leadership would help the Chamber strengthen its four pillars of growth and that it would work towards "realising the avowed objective of India joining the status of a developed country in the next two decades."

''India's journey towards this goal would follow a sustainable path of green energy innovation and self -reliance under the flagship 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sood said.