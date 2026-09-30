Rhetan TMT, Bajaj Tubular sign MoU for potential ₹250-₹300 crore business

Rhetan TMT Ltd, a Gujarat-based company that manufactures TMT and round bars, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bajaj Tubular Products for the proposed purchase of about 20,000 tonnes of TMT (thermo-mechanically treated) bars over 24 months. The company estimates the potential business opportunity at ₹250–300 crore.
The arrangement could provide Rhetan with a recurring customer and lift sales volumes if it translates into firm orders. The proposed quantity is indicative, and the estimated business value does not represent an assured order or revenue.