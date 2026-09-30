Rhetan TMT, Bajaj Tubular sign MoU for potential ₹250-₹300 crore business

Supplies under the MoU will be made against individual purchase orders, based on Bajaj Tubular’s business and project requirements. Final volumes will depend on product availability, agreed delivery schedules and Rhetan’s production capacity.

The arrangement could improve Rhetan’s capacity utilisation and widen its customer base.

The MoU comes as Rhetan’s 1 MW captive solar power project at Kadi in Gujarat begins operations, generating renewable electricity for its manufacturing facilities.

The key monitorable will be the conversion of the MoU into firm orders and the pace of execution.