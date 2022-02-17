RIL lists existing foreign currency bonds worth over $7 bn on India INX

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has listed its existing foreign currency bonds aggregating over $7 billion on India INX, making it the largest such listing by a private entity in India INX and GIFT IFSC.

The securities include the $4 billion worth jumbo bonds raised in January 2022, which was termed as the largest ever foreign currency bond issuance by an Indian entity. The latest listing will give confidence to various other corporates to follow, V Balasubramaniam, MD and CEO of India INX, said in a statement on Thursday.

Currently, the total bond listings on the exchange are at over $41 billion, he added.

''We are delighted to list our existing foreign currency bonds, including the recent landmark $4 billion jumbo bond issuance, at the India INX,'' Srikanth Venkatachari, Joint Chief Financial Officer of RIL, said.

''The listing framework and the seamless process is comparable with what is offered at any global financial centre. We look forward to a long-term association with India INX,'' he added.

