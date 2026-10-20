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'Something is seriously wrong': Tilak Devasher on Pakistan bureaucrats' exodus to Portugal

'Something is seriously wrong': Tilak Devasher on Pakistan bureaucrats' exodus to Portugal

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has revealed that a significant number of govt officers had prepared for their relocation abroad while still serving

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026 6:29 PM IST
'Something is seriously wrong': Tilak Devasher on Pakistan bureaucrats' exodus to PortugalPakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Former Indian intelligence official and Pakistan expert Tilak Devasher on Tuesday questioned whether Pakistan's senior bureaucrats were losing confidence in their country's future.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday claimed that many government officers had planned to settle abroad while still holding official positions.

Reacting to Asif's remarks, Devasher said: "Something is seriously wrong in Pakistan. Def Min Khawaja Asif has revealed that a significant number of govt officers had prepared for their relocation abroad while still serving."

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He drew particular attention to Asif's assertion that the officials had planned their departure while continuing to serve the Pakistani government. "Note ‘significant number’ & ‘while still serving.’ Portugal is the new favourite destination for the bureaucratic exodus," he said.

Devasher, who has written four books on Pakistan, then questioned whether the reported relocation plans reflected a deeper lack of confidence among Pakistan's administrative elite. "Since bureaucrats have their ear to the ground, is it a case of rats deserting a sinking ship? Just asking."

What Khawaja Asif said about Pakistan's bureaucrats

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The Pakistan Defence Minister raised concerns about senior civil servants allegedly preparing to move abroad, Pakistan's The Tribune reported on Sunday.

Asif claimed that while Pakistan had many capable and honest bureaucrats, a significant number of officials had established permanent homes in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries.

He alleged that some officers had deliberately arranged their overseas relocation while continuing to hold government positions.

According to Asif, Portugal had emerged as a preferred destination for bureaucrats seeking to settle outside Pakistan.

The minister also claimed that some of the officials associated with these arrangements had held influential positions and maintained close relationships with successive governments.

Asif further alleged that an intermediary who helped influential bureaucrats arrange permanent residency overseas had disappeared after collecting substantial amounts of money from them.

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He suggested that the matter involved officials who had enjoyed considerable power and privileges during their government careers.

Questioning their commitment to Pakistan, Asif asked, "Does it rise above all doubt and suspicion, or are they merely in transit?"

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Published on: Oct 20, 2026 6:13 PM IST
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