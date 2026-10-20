Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh name second daughter 'Devi'; shares first family photo

In the photograph, Deepika is seen cradling baby Devi, while Ranveer holds Dua as the elder daughter leans towards her baby sister to kiss her. The intimate family portrait offered a rare glimpse into the couple’s personal lives, which they have largely kept away from the public eye.

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Alongside the photograph, Deepika captioned the post, “Of Love & Abundance... Devi Padukone Singh,” accompanied by an evil eye emoji. The post quickly drew attention from fans, who welcomed the name reveal with congratulatory messages and wishes for the family.

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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome second daughter

The couple announced the arrival of their second child on September 19, 2026, through a social media post. Their announcement came with a brief message, “Welcome baby girl,” accompanied by an evil eye emoji.

Deepika and Ranveer had confirmed that they were expecting their second child in April 2026. The announcement featured their elder daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test, giving fans an early glimpse of the growing family.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. They revealed her name a few weeks after her birth. Deepika had earlier explained that Dua means “a prayer” and described her daughter as the answer to their prayers, expressing gratitude and love for the new chapter in their lives.

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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s journey together

Deepika and Ranveer first worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, released in 2013. Their on-screen collaboration developed into a relationship, and the actors married in November 2018 in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.

Over the years, the couple have continued to balance their professional commitments with family life. With the arrival of Devi and the latest name reveal, the actors have shared another milestone with their fans, celebrating their family’s newest addition during the festive season.