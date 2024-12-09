Rising Rajasthan Summit: Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Rajasthan, says Kumar Mangalam Birla 

The Aditya Birla Group is set to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Rajasthan, focusing on expanding its presence across cement, renewable energy, telecom and retail sectors, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

This includes a Rs 6,000 crore infusion into renewable energy in the next two years and a significant increase in cement production capacity, he said while addressing the Rising Rajasthan Summit on December 9.

This investment will be spread over a timeframe of one to two years, addressing the urgent need for cleaner energy solutions.

He said the company will enhance its cement production in Rajasthan by 10 million tonnes. Currently, AB Group’s Ultra Tech Cement has a production capacity of 20 million tonnes in the state.

Birla said that AB Group’s jewellery business unit is also planning to set up a small manufacturing unit in the state.

“In cement, we plan to significantly increase capacity at Nathdwara. And as an ode to the artisanal talent in the state, our jewellery business too plans to set up a manufacturing facility in the state,” he said.

Speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024 held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura, Birla praised the competitive spirit among Indian states and its impact on fostering business growth.

Sharing his view Birla remarked, “In my 30-year career, I have never witnessed such intense competition among states to attract investments. This thriving environment, I believe, has been fuelled by the vision of cooperative federalism.”

“Business and beyond, our success speaks to the power of this soil. It speaks to the resilience of its people. It speaks to the timeless wisdom embedded in our culture. And it speaks to the spirit of Rajasthan — a spirit that dares to dream, to build, and to thrive against all odds,” he said, adding “As Rajasthan rises, India rises. And as every state prospers, so does the nation.”

Recalling his Rajasthani roots, he said, “From our roots in Pilani, we have grown into a 65-billion-dollar global conglomerate with a presence in 41 countries across 6 continents. It is humbling to realise that this journey started here — just 200 km away. A journey shaped by a vision that business, must be a force for good.”

Birla also extended a direct message to global investors, urging them to seize the opportunities presented by Rajasthan. “Rajasthan is ready. Are you? Come and be a part of India’s growth story,” he said.

Highlighting the strengths of the state, Birla summarised Rajasthan’s progress through the acronym MITR: minerals, infrastructure, tourism and renewable energy.

Birla also expressed confidence in Rajasthan's potential to significantly contribute to this national goal. The Vision for Developed Rajasthan 2047 outlines a bold roadmap for industrial growth, job creation, poverty eradication and improving living standards.

“Rajasthan’s rise is inevitable,” Birla concluded, emphasising the state’s commitment to becoming a thriving hub for investments and development.

The Rising Rajasthan Summit is underway in Jaipur from December 9 to December 11 to attract global investors and showcasing Rajasthan’s potential as a hub for trade and industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with prominent industrialists of the country are attending the event to showcase the states potential to attract investment.