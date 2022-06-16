scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Corporate
RITES bags order worth Rs 365 cr from Container Corporation of India

Feedback

RITES bags order worth Rs 365 cr from Container Corporation of India

The consultancy firm announced bagging the deal on Thursday, to look after the operation and maintenance of shunting locomotives for 10 years.

RITES bags order worth Rs 365 cr from Container Corporation of India RITES bags order worth Rs 365 cr from Container Corporation of India

Railway consultancy firm RITES Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged a contract worth Rs 364.56 crore from Container Corporation of India Ltd.

The order pertains to operation and maintenance of shunting locomotives for 10 years.

''RITES...secured a business for operation and maintenance of...shunting locomotives for the period of 10 years from Container Corporation of India Ltd for Rs 364.56 crore,'' the railways' consultancy firm said in a regulatory filing.

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector having diversified services and geographical reach.

 

Also read: Indian Railways announces Rs 50 cr investments in start-ups annually

Also read: PM to launch projects worth Rs 21,000 cr during two-day Gujarat visit

TAGS:

BT TV