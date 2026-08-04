'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 5: Despite weekday slump, Tom Holland's film eyes ₹350 crore gross in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day minted ₹60.60 crore on its first Thursday, ₹49.35 crore on its first Friday, ₹70.25 crore on its first Saturday, ₹77.75 crore on its first Sunday, and ₹23.80 crore on its first Monday. With this, the film's total India net collection reached ₹281.75 crore, translating into a total gross collection of ₹336.91 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Of this, the film's English shows made ₹12.50 crore, whereas its Hindi shows raked in ₹8.75 crore. Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Tamil and Telugu shows made ₹1.50 crore and ₹1 crore, respectively.

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With this, the film has joined the likes of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, Yash-led KGF: Chapter 2, SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2, Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge, SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office

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The latest Spider-Man film has grossed an estimated ₹9,550 crore ($1-1.15 billion) worldwide, according to Sacnilk. This includes ₹336.91 crore in India and ₹5,700 crore from the overseas market. With limited competition in the coming weeks and sustained audience demand, the film is likely to cross $1.5 billion globally.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day story, cast

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker is living completely on his own after he chooses to erase himself from the memories of everyone he loves, including MJ and Ned.

Besides Tom Holland and Zendaya, the film stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and Florence Pugh in significant roles.