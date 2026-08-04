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'The Odyssey' box office collection Day 19: Christopher Nolan's epic crosses ₹150 crore in India, is ₹200 crore next?

'The Odyssey' box office collection Day 19: Christopher Nolan's epic crosses ₹150 crore in India, is ₹200 crore next?

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is inspired by Homer's legendary Greek epic

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 10:18 AM IST
'The Odyssey' box office collection Day 19: Christopher Nolan's epic crosses ₹150 crore in India, is ₹200 crore next?Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to hold its ground at the Indian box office even as it enters the third week of its theatrical run. While weekday collections have slowed, the mythological epic remains one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in India this year. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned an estimated ₹0.13 crore (India net) on Day 19 in early estimates, taking its India gross collection close to the ₹182 crore mark.

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The film witnessed a significant decline on Day 18 (Monday), collecting ₹2 crore (India net), down 64.6% from Day 17's ₹5.65 crore. Despite the expected weekday slowdown, The Odyssey has managed to sustain a steady theatrical run, supported by premium-format screenings and strong audience appreciation.

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Day 18 collection 

With its ₹2 crore earnings on Day 18, The Odyssey's total India net collection reached ₹151.85 crore, while its India gross collection stood at ₹181.03 crore. The addition of ₹0.13 crore on Day 19 (early estimates) has pushed the gross total to approximately ₹181.2 crore, with final figures expected after the day's shows conclude.

Trade analysts note that while new releases have reduced the film's screen count, The Odyssey continues to attract moviegoers in IMAX and other premium formats, particularly in metro cities. Its consistent performance reflects Christopher Nolan's strong fan base and the film's positive word-of-mouth.

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Star cast and film

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is inspired by Homer's legendary Greek epic. The film features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Elliot Page.

ALSO READ: Nicolas Cage’s WWII movie goes missing from Netflix desk; movie makers sue platform for $105 million

Box office outlook

Although weekday collections have naturally slowed after an impressive theatrical run, The Odyssey remains one of Hollywood's biggest performers in India in 2026. With another weekend ahead and continued support from premium screens, the film is expected to add more to its already impressive box office total before concluding its theatrical journey.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 4, 2026 10:18 AM IST
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