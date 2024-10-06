‘Rs 24 lakh annually’: Vada pav seller’s income matches white collar paychecks, internet reacts

A vlogger's viral video showing how much a Mumbai street vendor earns selling vada pav has stunned the internet, proving you don’t need a corner office to rake in serious cash.

Instagram content creator Sarthak Sachdeva spent a day working at a local vada pav cart, and the results are eye-opening—the street vendor’s income is higher than many would expect, challenging perceptions about the earnings potential of street food vendors.

Related Articles

Sachdeva’s video, which has already garnered over 10 million views, documents his experience of spending a day selling the popular Indian snack.

In the video, Sachdeva starts by learning how the business operates, making hot vada pavs, and engaging with customers. “By mid-morning, we had already sold around 200 vada pavs,” he says, reflecting on the high demand. The momentum continued throughout the day, with a total of 622 vada pavs sold by evening. At Rs 15 per vada pav, the day’s earnings came to Rs 9,300.

Calculating for a full month, the vendor’s income reaches an impressive Rs 2.8 lakh (roughly $3,300). After expenses, the vendor nets about Rs 2 lakh ($2,400) monthly, or Rs 24 lakh ($29,000) annually—a sum that rivals many white-collar salaries in India.

The internet reacted with disbelief and humor. One viewer commented, “What am I doing with my life?” while another joked, “Time to start a food cart!” Several users were amazed at how profitable a seemingly modest street food business could be, with one remarking, “The power of a perfect location.”

Sachdeva’s video has sparked conversations about the earning potential of street vendors and how lucrative such small businesses can be when done efficiently.