Sachin Tendulkar plans to take his clothing brand True Blue to global market

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar plans to take his clothing brand, True Blue, abroad to markets such as the US and UK. The reason as the cricketer says is very simple. "Whenever I travel, I am not surprised to see made in India tag in clothes. So why not an Indian brand in those markets?," as mentioned in The Economic Times. True Blue is a menswear label that mixes Indian dyeing and cloth-making techniques with western styling. It was launched in 2016 and has eight standalone stores across the country. The products are also sold through 75 outlets.

Tendulkar said that their creative team travels extensively from Kashi to Kashmir and Rajasthan to soak in the "energy" of these regions and create the collection. He also added that he is personally involved in the design process. Tendulkar said that he gives his inputs and he should be comfortable in the same clothes - from colour and cut to style.

The legend acknowledges that the brand is not quite what people expected of him. True Blue is not a cricketing brand which is, perhaps, what people presumed a brand by Tendulkar to be. He adds that they need to be recognised as a global brand and not just for a cricket-playing nation. "In the second innings of my life, there is no 75 yard boundary line that we need to set. We have a bigger playfield in terms of markets and merchandise," Tendulkar added, as mentioned in the daily.

True Blue has potential to foray into women's wear segment as well. J Suresh, CEO of Arvind Brands & Lifestyle says that the brand could be expanded to women's wear, India-inspired stationary and accessories as well, but he said they can't put a timeline on these ventures.

Arvind is the other part of True Blue, which is a joint venture between Tendulkar and the company. Arvind, the country's largest textile company was founded in 1931. It eventually diversified into high-margin retailing business and now runs outlets of multiple brands including Sephora, GAP, US Polo, and Arrow as either licensee or as JVs.

While the Arvind group owns brands such as Flying Machine, Excalibur and Ruggers, True Blue is their first label to venture out of the country.

During the launch of True Blue, the Arvind group said that it expected the label to make Rs 200-300 crore in the next five years. Although the company is yet to file its 2017-18 results, Tendulkar is not worried about it. "When you start counting your centuries, they stop coming," he said.

