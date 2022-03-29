DRDO arm to probe Ola, Okinawa scooter accidents, says Road Transport ministry

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a notification that the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) will investigate the Ola Electric scooter fire incident that took place in Pune’s Dhanori area. The CFEES will also probe the Okinawa scooter fire incident that took place in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district, according to the notification by the Road Transport and Highways ministry.

CFEES is an arm of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). CFEES has been asked to submit the findings of the report along with the remedial measures for improvement.

The notification further read, “The findings of the reports, along with the remedial measures for improvement in each of these cases, may please be shared with the ministry.”

Meanwhile, Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane told Business Today TV that the government has ordered a probe into the Ola Electric scooter fire incident and that independent science and technology experts will probe the incident and submit the report.

He said, “Government has ordered probe in the Ola Electric scooter fire incident. Independent experts in science and technology space will probe the incident and submit the report.”

Government sources also noted that the government is very serious about the safety of vehicles and a deep root cause analysis will be undertaken.

The Ola scooter fire incident came to light when users shared videos of an Ola Electric scooter up in flames. There was, however, no casualty in the incident.

(With inputs from Chetan Bhutani)