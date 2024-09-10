Samsung’s South India plant’s employees go on strike for second day; demand higher wages

Samsung Electronics employees have been protesting for higher wages at the South Korean company’s South India plant. The plant employs around 1,800 people and makes electronic products for the company.

Operations at the Sriperumbudur plant that contributes 20-30 per cent of the company’s revenue of $12 billion in India was hit for the second day, according to a report in Reuters. Posters with the words ‘indefinite strike’ were put up outside the factory, and hundreds of workers in uniforms set up tents.

The report added that half of the factory’s daily production was affected when many workers stayed away from work on Monday to press their demand for higher wages, better working hours and recognition of the union.

A Samsung spokesperson had said on Monday that they are actively engaged with the workers to address their grievances and comply with the laws and regulations.

As per the report, around 800 workers signed a register that was kept outside the factory to record their protest.

The workers are demanding equal remuneration for those with the same amount of experience, the report added.

Earlier, 36,500 members of Samsung Electronics’ biggest worker union in South Korea, held a strike for several days in July and August. The strike in India comes just ahead of the festive season in the country, when consumers, lured by sales and discounts rush in to buy gifts and items for personal use.