Shein to return to India? Reliance to launch Chinese fast-fashion label in coming weeks

Four years after India banned Shein from selling products on its app, Reliance Retail Ventures is expected to finally launch the Chinese fast-fashion label in the coming few weeks.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the retailer will be selling Shein’s products on its app as well as offline stores owned and operated by Reliance Retail. This launch is expected anytime now, a year after both the parties inked a strategic partnership.

Shein was banned in India amid a crackdown on Chinese apps in 2020 following escalated border conflicts.

As per the report, Reliance Retail is expected to bring in Meta director Manish Chopra to head Shein’s India operations.

Shein will compete directly with Myntra and Tata Group-owned Zudio in the affordable fast-fashion space. Shein reportedly wants to reduce dependence on China and the partnership is expected to help the Chinese label scale up sourcing from India.

As per the agreement between Reliance and Shein, the Chinese label will use India as a supply source for its global operations, as well as escalate exports of textile and garments from India. Shein will provide technology and expertise to Reliance Retail to integrate a network of 25,000 MSMEs to create a parallel global supply chain from India.

The Shein app will host and store all relevant and sensitive information in India, an executive told the daily. Ownership and control of the platform will remain with Reliance Retail’s subsidiary, and Shein will not have access or rights over it.

The label enjoys immense popularity online with over 250 million social media followers. It has its presence in 150 countries.

