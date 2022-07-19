Shiprocket announces acquisition of omnichannel platform Omuni for Rs 200 cr

Logistics software company Shiprocket has announced the acquisition of Omuni, an omnichannel retail enablement platform for brand and retailers, for Rs 200 crore via a combination of stock and cash. The acquisition will facilitate quick and efficient deliveries of shipments from the nearest store, thus, reducing delivery timelines and enhancing customer experience, as per a company release.

As part of this acquisition, Shiprocket will utilise Omuni’s SaaS products for unifying inventory, order, catalog, content, pricing and data across physical and digital storefronts. Omuni, on the other hand, will combine its retail stack with the Shiprocket ecosystem to make extensive inventory of retail stores available to be sold separately via Shiprocket’s logistics as a service solution.

Besides this, both the companies aim to deliver multichannel experiences, increase order volumes and raise order fulfillment rates with this partnership, the statement read.

Commenting on the merger, Omuni Executive Director Kulin Lalbhai said, “By combining our retail stack with the Shiprocket Ecosystem we will be able to make the extensive inventory of retail stores available to be sold seamlessly via Shiprocket’s logistics as a service solution. The coming together of these two product stacks will create a lot of value.”

Shiprocket CEO and co-founder Saahil Goel noted, “Together, we aim to redefine e-commerce logistics through omnichannel retail enablement. We look forward to working with the Omuni team to make this happen.”