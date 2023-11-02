Shiv Nadar donated Rs 5.6 cr a day, up from Rs 3 cr per day in FY22: EdelGive Hurun India List 2023

The latest EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, which was released on Thursday, revealed that Shiv Nadar, founder-chairman of HCL Technologies, donated around Rs 5.6 crore per day on average taking the total to Rs 2,042 crore in FY2023. He donated 76 per cent more than the amount he donated in FY22, where he gave away more than Rs 3 crore per day on average, the list highlighted.

Overall, 119 Indian business tycoons donated Rs 5 crore or more in FY23, together contributing Rs 8,445 crore for philanthropic activities. Wipro's founder chairman Azim Premji was second on the list and gave away Rs 1,774 crore during the year. That was 267 per cent more than FY22.

The Top 10 in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023 cumulatively donated Rs 5,806 crore in FY23, as against a combined donation of Rs 3,034 crore in EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022. The Bajaj family, along with Cyrus S Poonawalla & Adar Poonawalla, and Rohini Nilekani achieved a significant milestone by securing positions in the top 10 of the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023.

A total of 14 Indians, up from six last year, donated over Rs 100 crore. The list further showed that 24 Indians, up from 12 last year, donated over Rs 50 crore, and 47 donated over Rs 20 crore.

Nadar heads the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which was established in 1994, that operates under the ethos of 'Creative Philanthropy’. Nadar’s philanthropic endeavors have predominantly centered around art and culture. Noteworthy initiatives by the foundation include the SSN Institutions, Vidya Gyan, Shiv Nadar University, Shiv Nadar School, Shiksha Initiative, and Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. The Foundation has dedicated a total of $1.1 billion across its various impactful initiatives.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family made a significant philanthropic impact with a donation of Rs 376 crore in FY23. Their philanthropic endeavors are channeled through the Reliance Foundation, where their focus lies predominantly on enhancing the education and healthcare sectors.

Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha emerged as the youngest philanthropist on the list. At 12th place, the Kamath brothers donated Rs 110 crore in the year.

The list further showed that Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies led among women, donating Rs 170 crore. She ranked 10th on the list.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his family donated a total amount of Rs 285 crore. Their philanthropic endeavors are channeled through the Adani Foundation, where their primary focus lies on enhancing the education sector.

Vedanta Group boss Anil Agarwal and his family made a donation of Rs 241 crore, which was a 46 per cent more than his contributions in the last fiscal. A pivotal initiative of the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) is Project Nand Ghar. Launched in 2015, Nand Ghar envisions transforming the lives of 7 crore children and 2 crore women across 13.7 lakh Anganwadis in India.

Areas in focus

Education emerged as the most favoured cause for donation, with 62 philanthropists cumulatively donating Rs 1,547 crore towards it. This was followed by Rs 1,345 crore in the arts, culture and heritage, and Rs 633 crore in health care.

Companies in focus

The list further highlighted that spent more than the government-mandated 2 per cent towards CSR. These were Ashok Leyland, UPL, Macrotech Developers, Jindal Steel & Power, Ambuja Cements and others.

