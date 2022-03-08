Shriram City Union declares second interim dividend; check details here

Shriram City Union Finance on Tuesday declared a second interim dividend of Rs 27 per equity share for financial year 2021-22.



"The board of directors at their meeting held today among other items have inter alia declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs 27 (i.e. 270 per cent) per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-2022...," the Chennai-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) said in an exchange filing.



The record date for payment of interim dividend will be March 17, while it will be paid by March 25, the filing said.



Last year in October, the company had declared first interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY22.



The NBFC had reported its highest-ever disbursement of Rs 8,398 crore during October-December quarter of 2021, while assets under management grew 16.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 36,853 crore at the end of the quarter. Its consolidated profit after tax grew 5.9 per cent YoY to Rs 322 crore in December quarter.



Shares of the company were trading almost flat at Rs 1,444.95 during the afternoon trade.

Also Read: This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed stock rises over 2% on nod to interim dividend

Also Read: RBI launches UPI '123PAY' for feature phones: All you need to know

