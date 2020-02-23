Six of top 10 firms lose Rs 29,487 crore m-cap last week; Bharti Airtel takes biggest hit

Seven of the 10 most valued domestic firms together lost Rs 29,487 crore in market valuation last week with Bharti Airtel taking the steepest hit. While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, HDFC, TCS and HUL suffered an erosion in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank finished with gains.

Bharti Airtel's m-cap dropped Rs 10,692.9 crore to Rs 2.97 lakh crore and that of TCS's tumbled Rs 10,319.06 crore to Rs 8.09 lakh crore. The market valuation of HDFC tanked Rs 5,162.75 crore to reach Rs 4.10 lakh crore while Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)'s m-cap plunged Rs 1,515.37 crore to Rs 4.86 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined Rs 1,068.34 crore to Rs 6.66 lakh crore, while RIL's m-cap fell Rs 729.01 crore to Rs 9.41 lakh crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of Infosys zoomed Rs 4,471.59 crore to Rs 3.39 lakh crore and that of Bajaj Finance jumped Rs 5,863.46 crore to Rs 2.93 lakh crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 956.14 crore in its valuation to stand at Rs 3.22 lakh crore.

The market valuation of ICICI Bank advanced by Rs 541.78 crore to Rs 3.53 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, RIL led from the front followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

During the week, the BSE Sensex fell 86.62 points or 0.21%. Markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Maha Shivratri'.

Also read: Eight of top 10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL biggest gainer

Also read: Six of top-10 most valued firms lose Rs 81,148 crore in m-cap; RIL worst-hit