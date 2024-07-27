Smartphones dominate Amazon's Prime Day; Flipkart sees 100% growth in home appliances

The semi-annual e-commerce sales saw strong performances across major platforms. Amazon's Prime Day led in smartphones, while Flipkart’s GOAT Sale achieved 100% growth in premium home appliances. Meesho's Maha Indian Savings Sale saw notable increases in fashion and toys. Major demand emerged from Tier 2, 3 cities, reflecting shifting consumer trends.

The semi-annual sales for major e-commerce platforms have concluded, highlighting a strong trend toward smartphones, with kitchen appliances also performing well. Amazon's Prime Day, Walmart-backed Flipkart's GOAT Sale, and Meesho's Maha Indian Savings Sale all saw significant consumer activity. Amazon and Meesho wrapped up their sales between July 20 and 21, while Flipkart extended its event until July 25.

Amazon reported premium smartphones as continuous growing category, with the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, and OnePlus 12R leading the way. Flipkart saw a 100% year-on-year growth in premium home appliances like large-screen TVs, refrigerators, home entertainment systems, and air conditioners. Meesho experienced significant growth in fashion (especially ethnic wear), home & kitchen, kidswear, and toys.

According to Harsh Chaudhary, Head of Growth (Vice President), Flipkart. “The trend towards premiumisation was evident in smartphone purchases in both metros and Tier 2+ regions. Side-by-side refrigerators, OLED/QLED televisions and front-load washing machines were popular among customers, many of whom opted for our affordable financing options.”

Meesho's spokesperson reported a 35% increase in orders during the Maha Indian Savings Sale compared to the previous year, with nearly 80% of demand coming from Tier 2+ markets. Amazon saw significant spikes in premium toys, with Lego sales increasing 13-fold and premium electric ride-ons 25-fold compared to Prime Day 2023. Baby care products grew over 80% year-on-year. The home, kitchen, and outdoor categories grew by 45% although this was lower than the growth experienced by Flipkart in similar categories.

The adoption of complementary extended warranties on premium televisions led to a 30% growth in the category, Chaudhary added.

Akshay Sahi, Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets said, “Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event, and we recorded the highest number of same day deliveries. We love helping our customers save big, and Prime Day is the ultimate celebration of value, fast deliveries, great deals, new launches and blockbuster entertainment that the Prime membership provides.”

These semi-annual sales act as a prelude to future shopping events and help e-commerce platforms gauge customer interest. This year, major demand came from Tier 2 and 3 cities. A recent Shiprocket report, "How MSMEs of Bharat Sell Online," revealed that 71% of e-commerce orders originate from non-metro areas.