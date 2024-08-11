'Smoking gun turns out to be agarbatti smoke': Tax expert trashes Hindenburg report against Sebi chief

US short-seller Hindenburg Rsearch's recent report against Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has not found many takers in the industry, with many saying it lacks "substance" and is aimed at "sensationalism".

Ajay Rotti, founder and CEO of tax consulting firm Tax Compaas, today said that what was touted to be the smoking gun - the "offshore investment" in a fund - has turned out to be a small agarbatti smoke".

Related Articles

Hindenburg, in its latest report published on Saturday, alleged that Madhabi Puri Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to Adani Group. According to the report, the fund - IPE Plus Fund 1 - in which Buch had stake was a small offshore Mauritius fund set up by an Adani director through India Infoline (IIFL).

What was touted to be the smoking gun.... the "offshore investment" in a fund has turned out to be a small agarbatti smoke.



IIFL confirms that the fund into which Mr and Ms Buch invested made zero investments into Adani Group in its entire tenure. Their investment was 1.5% of… pic.twitter.com/aLo9RZiID1 — Ajay Rotti (@ajayrotti) August 11, 2024

However, Rotti said that IIFL has confirmed the fund into which Buch invested made zero investments into Adani Group in its entire tenure. "Their investment was 1.5% of total fund size and that it was managed by investment managers," he wrote.

In a clarification issued today, 360 ONE Asset Management, earlier IIFL, denied any connection between its IPE-Plus Fund 1 and the Adani Group, stating that the fund did not invest in Adani Group shares, either directly or indirectly, at any point during its operation from October 2013 to October 2019.

At its peak, the asset management firm said, IPE-Plus Fund 1 managed approximately $48 million in Assets Under Management (AUM), with over 90% of these assets invested in bonds. The firm emphasized that the fund was managed on a discretionary basis by the Investment Manager, with no involvement from investors in operational or investment decisions.

The fund's operations were fully compliant with regulatory standards, and its investment strategy was solely directed by the fund manager, it said. "Both Mrs. Madhabi Buch and Mr. Dhaval Buch, whose collective stake in the fund was under 1.5% of the total inflow, had no influence over the fund’s investment decisions," the statement read.

The Adani Group has also refuted Hindenburg's allegations, labeling them as "malicious," "mischievous," and "manipulative." The group dismissed the claims as recycled accusations that had already been thoroughly investigated and rejected by the Supreme Court in March 2023.

The Tax Compaas CEO said that the Hindenburg report is clearly an attempt to get the Indian markets to tank at any cost. "While the screenshots and letters/emails appear as proof or strong evidence, the Hindenburg report actually lacks substance and has a silly allegation that the SEBI was unwilling to act on its previous report on the Adani Group because SEBI Chairperson Ms Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had investments in offshore funds that allegedly linked with the Adani."

Rotti said that this report had been published just to divert attention from the scrutiny of Hindenburg themselves and their short trade. "The report calls the SEBI show cause to them as "apparent show cause notice". Their earlier report had no impact on the markets after the initial fall... Supreme Court found nothing wrong in the previous allegation in 2023. Hence, another attempt to make money while shorting!"

"This latest stab by Hindenburg to drag in the SEBI Chairperson in the Adani controversy is a desperate effort to bring India markets down and create uncertainty, doubt and panic amongst its investors – both domestic and foreign," he added.