Superstar Mahesh Babu invests undisclosed amount in nutrition brand Fitday

Fitday, a leading brand in India's nutraceutical industry, has received a strategic investment from Mahesh Babu's company, GMB Entertainment. This partnership is a key step in Fitday's mission to revolutionize the nutrition and healthy snacking market.

Fitday, already available in over 10,000 stores, plans to use Mahesh Babu’s investment to expand its retail presence and enter new markets. This partnership strengthens Fitday’s commitment to health and wellness, while also boosting its visibility and credibility in the nutraceutical industry. Mahesh Babu’s personal dedication to fitness aligns with the brand’s mission, adding to its growing influence.

India's nutraceutical market is growing rapidly due to rising health awareness, higher incomes, and supportive government policies. A report by Avendus shows the market is expanding at a 20% annual growth rate, three times the global average, and is expected to reach Rs 2.5 lakh crore by 2026.

Fitday has gained popularity with a wide variety of products, including multigrain chips, millet bars, plant-based proteins, and dietary supplements. Their motto, "There is something for everyone," has struck a chord with consumers, helping them grow in the healthy eating space.

Mahesh Babu expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I’m excited to support Fitday's innovative approach in the nutrition and nutraceutical space. Their focus on quality and innovation aligns with my own values. I believe their new product line will set industry standards."

Fitday’s Founder and CEO, Suresh Raju, commented, "We’re honored to have Mahesh Babu's support. While we've had many investment offers, we’ve been selective, choosing partners that align with our long-term vision."

Fitday plans to expand its retail presence and form strategic partnerships to strengthen its position in the B2C market.