Supreme Court allows arrest of Amrapali group CMD in cheating case

The Supreme Court has allowed the Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali group CMD Anil Sharma in a cheating case. In its order on Thursday, the apex court also gave its consent to the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police to arrest Amrapali directors Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar in the case.

The bench of justices Arun Mishra and UU Lalit also allowed Delhi Police to attach the assets of Sharma and other directors of Amrapali group, a PTI report said. "We had never stopped any agency from arresting the directors, who are presently housed at a hotel under the detention of UP police," the Supreme Court bench said.

Around 42,000 homebuyers have filed petitions before the Supreme Court, seeking possession of the flats they booked in Amrapali group's projects.

Last month, the Supreme Court had allowed the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) go-ahead to complete two stalled projects of embattled real estate firm Amrapali Group.

