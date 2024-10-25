Swiggy launches permanent 'International Login'

Swiggy, ahead of launching its IPO, has introduced an international login feature, enabling users in 27 countries—including the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the UAE—to access its app for food delivery, grocery shopping via Swiggy Instamart, and table reservations through Swiggy Dineout. This addition allows international users to order or send essentials and gifts to family and friends in India, with payments supported through international credit cards and UPI options.

The feature, as per the company’s statement, is a response to requests from former users based abroad, aims to simplify the process of staying connected with loved ones, particularly during festive seasons.

Swiggy Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer Phani Kishan stated, “With International Login, those living abroad can now surprise their loved ones on special occasions. This feature, long requested by our international users, is launching just in time for the festive season. Soon, NRIs will also benefit from a new gifting layout, making sending festive gifts or making dinner reservations back home easier.”

Swiggy’s feature is permanent, marking a strategic difference from Zomato-owned Blinkit’s similar temporary offering launched during Raksha Bandhan, which allowed customers in six countries, including the United States and Germany, to send rakhis and gifts in India. Blinkit’s international order feature saw significant engagement from the U.S., Australia, and Japan, as shared by Albinder Dhindsa, founder of Blinkit on LinkedIn, though it was discontinued after August 19.

However, in 2012, Zomato had expanded operations internationally in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Qatar, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and South Africa. But it stepped back from nearly all major overseas markets in early 2024.

This strategic contrast comes as Swiggy is reportedly aiming for a $13-billion valuation in its upcoming IPO, potentially set for a Diwali launch in November. By offering a lasting international option, Swiggy might be aiming to deepen engagement with its global user base and leverage a differentiated approach to attract investors as it joins Zomato on the public markets which is already at a valuation of close to $30 billion.