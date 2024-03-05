scorecardresearch
Swiggy partners with IRCTC to deliver food to train passengers at railway stations

Swiggy partners with IRCTC to deliver food to train passengers at railway stations

The collaboration plans to expand its services to over 59 stations within the next six months, enhancing the dining options for train travelers.

Swiggy has entered into a partnership with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide food delivery services to train passengers in Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. The collaboration plans to expand its services to over 59 stations within the next six months, enhancing the dining options for train travelers.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Managing Director of IRCTC, mentioned, "IRCTC does e-catering in approximately 350 A and A1 class stations where Mail and Express trains have longer halts, making delivery more convenient. We are collaborating with 17 aggregators, including Zomato. Our e-catering business has already generated Rs 30 crore in revenue this year, providing 60,000 meals per day with nearly zero percent complaint rate."

In the initial phase of the collaboration, Swiggy will offer its food delivery services to IRCTC customers at four railway stations - Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

This marks the second collaboration between IRCTC and a food aggregator in the past two years. In the previous year, IRCTC joined forces with the food delivery platform Zomato to facilitate the supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through its e-catering portal at railway stations in New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

“The Indian Railways are the lifeline of our nation, transporting more than 8 billion passengers annually. If during these rail journeys, one has the option to order meals to explore the culinary diversity of India, it would make the experience more convenient and enjoyable, and add to the overall vividness of the train travel," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, food marketplace, Swiggy.
 

Published on: Mar 05, 2024, 2:17 PM IST
