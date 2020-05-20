Swiss firm gets security clearance to develop Jewar airport

Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG has received the security clearance from the central government to develop the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a senior state government official said on Tuesday. Zurich Airport International AG had earlier applied to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for security clearance. "Glad to share that Zurich Airport International AG has got the security clearance for the development of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar," Principal Secretary, UP government, SP Goyal tweeted.

On November 29, the developer emerged as the highest bidder for the Greenfield Airport in Jewar. It had outbid companies such as Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.

The upcoming airport in Jewar is expected to be the biggest in the country. The project will cover more than 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, news agency PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying. The Noida International Airport (NIAL), a special agency floated by the government, will manage and operate the entire project.

The airport, the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon airport, is touted to have six to eight runways, the most in India, when fully built.

A team of the Switzerland-based developer including CEO Stephan Widrig, CFO Lukas Brosi among others earlier in January met the officials of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) in Greater Noida. "A presentation was made by project consultant PwC and various aspects about development of the project discussed. The Zurich Airport team then visited the airport site and made observations about overall infrastructure," Shailendra Bhatia, NIAL's Nodal officer, had then told PTI.

