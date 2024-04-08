Tata Group looking to hire top talent from Taiwan for semiconductor manufacturing: Report

The Tata Group that is setting up a semiconductor and chip making plant in the country is reportedly looking to rope in top talent from Taiwan. Taiwan currently produces more than 50 per cent of the world’s semiconductors and chips.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, Tata Electronics will conduct a roadshow in the Taiwanese county of Hsinchu on April 13. Hsinchu houses a number of chip fabrication plants, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), United Microelectronics Corporation, and Epista.

Tata Electronics invited Taiwanese professionals with experience ranging from 5-16 years in various semiconductor manufacturing roles. The company wants the candidates to eventually relocate to India after an initial training of 18 months in Taiwan.

Equipment engineers, yield engineers and automation engineers are some of the roles Tata is looking to hire for. It is also looking to recruit diploma-holding technicians to perform electric and mechanical troubleshooting, the report added.

The roadshow comes after Taiwan was hit by a massive 7.4-magnitude earthquake. Many chip plants had to temporarily halt operations.

Tata Electronics, last month, carried out the groundbreaking ceremony of its Rs 91,000-crore semiconductor fabrication facility in Gujarat’s Dholera. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for India’s first semiconductor fab. Tata Electronics is also building a state-of-the-art, greenfield semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam with an investment outlay of Rs 27,000 crore. The Dholera plant is expected to create 20,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs, and the Morigaon unit is expected to create 27,000 job opportunities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address at the India Today Conclave 2024, said that the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is poised to become big over the next five years. The mission represents a strategic initiative, aimed at bolstering India’s semiconductor ecosystem. The ISM was launched in 2022 with the aim of establishing a robust semiconductor ecosystem within India.

