Tata Neu launches today: Here are some key people behind the super app

Tata launched its super app, Tata Neu, on Thursday. The super app has been in the works for a while and has managed to grab everyone’s attention. The company in its website stated: "Tata Neu is a unified platform that connects several brands across the Tata universe like never before. Designed to be a super app, Tata Neu offers everything from daily grocery, electronics, finance solutions, flights, holidays, and more.

The super app will connect every Tata brand on its platform and offer a reward called NeuCoins. NeuCoins can be earned across all its brands as well as physical stores.

Tata Neu users will be able to explore brands like AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, Tata CLiQ, IHCL, Westside and more on this one app.

While the app is there for everyone to see and explore, here are some of the key people behind the super app:

N Chandrasekaran: Natarajan Chandrasekaran was appointed Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons in January 2017. Before that he was with TCS for 30 years. He rose through ranks and became the CEO and Managing Director of the IT company. He also served as the chairman of NASSCOM, the trade body for IT services firms, in 2012-13. Chandrasekaran has a Masters degree in Computer Applications, which he completed before joining TCS in 1987.

Pratik Pal, CEO of Tata Digital: Pratik Pal was appointed the CEO of Tata Digital on August 21, 2019. He was appointed to head the newly-formed entity and incubate new digital businesses. Prior to that, Pal was with TCS for over 27 years, apart from several other key leadership positions. Pal is a graduate of Electronics and Communication from Jadavpur University and holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

Mukesh Bansal, President of Tata Digital: The founder and CEO of Curefit joined in the executive role after Tata Sons entered a Memorandum of Understanding to invest up to $75 million in the company in June last year. With Curefit, Tata Digital entered into a range of fitness and wellness offerings. “The CureFit partnership with its industry leading platform in fitness and wellness aligns very well with our overall healthcare proposition, where fitness is increasingly becoming an integral part of a consumers’ life,” N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons had said, welcoming Bansal.

Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons: Subramanian is the Group Chief Digital Officer at Tata Sons. She has over 28 years of experience in the global technology sector. She started her career with TCS, and worked in diverse roles in India, Sweden, the US and Canada. She holds a BTech in Computer Science from National Institute of Technology, Warangal and a Masters degree in Engineering Management from University of Kansas.

Hari Menon, BigBasket co-founder: The co-founder of BigBasket joined the board of online pharmacy portal 1MG after Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in it. Tata Digital said that its investment in 1MG is in line with their vision of creating a digital ecosystem that addresses customers’ needs from pharmacy, diagnostics and teleconsultations. Moreover, Menon’s expertise with BigBasket and quick delivery will be in handy in the delivery play of Tata Neu.

Prashant Tandon, co-founder of 1MG: Tandon is the co-founder of 1MG. Before that he had founded HealthKart. The Stanford graduate had previously worked with McKinsey and Company and MapMyIndia. On June 10, 2021, Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in 1MG. “The investment in 1MG strengthens Tata’s ability to provide superior customer experience and high-quality healthcare products & services in e-pharmacy and e-diagnostics space through a technology-led platform,” Pratik Pal had said, during the acquisition.

Harveer Singh, Chief Product Officer at Tata Digital: Singh was appointed as Tata Digital's CPO in January 2020. Before that, Singh was heading Digital Solutions for India & South Asia in MasterCard. He was also the head of Product Marketing at Empays Payments System. Singh has also worked with Barclays. Harveer Singh has a PGDM degree from IIM-Ahmedabad.

Suresh Kasturirangan, Chief Financial Officer at Tata Digital: Kasturirangan was appointed as the CFO in October 2019. He had also served as the CFO of Tata Consultancy Services Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Singapore.

Sauvik Banerjjee, Chief Technology Officer at Tata Neu: Banerjjee was named the CTO of Tata Neu and Tata Digital in May 2019. He had earlier worked as CTO at Tata CLiQ, and Tata Industries - VP Digital Initiative. Prior to that he has worked with SAP, Accenture UK and Infosys Consulting. He is an alumnus of Durham University and University of Sunderland.

Sheran Mendiratta Mehra, Chief Brand Officer, Head of Product Design & Content at Tata Digital: Mehra was appointed as head of product design in November 2019. Before that, she was Executive Director of Group Strategic Marketing & Communications at DBS Bank India. Prior to that, she had worked with Mahindra Holidays & Resort, Dhanlaxmi Bank and Barclays.

Janaki Naik, Chief Human Resources Officer at Tata Digital: Naik was appointed as Tata Digital CHRO in December 2019. Before that she was the Head HR at TCS for over 10 years, and the head of Talent Integration Process at TCS for over 6 years. She is a graduate of Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Abhimanyu Lal, Chief Marketing Officer & Head Operations at Tata Digital: Lal was appointed in December 2019. Before that he had worked in executive roles in Pepperfry, KartRocket, Twyst, and eBay. He has a PGDM degree from IIM-Ahmedabad.

Pavan Bargal, Head of e-commerce operations at Tata Digital: Bargal was appointed the Head of e-commerce operations in April last year. Prior to that, he had worked in the group in various positions in Tata Unistore, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Tata Chemicals and Tata Administrative Services. He has expertise in sales (FMCG), marketing (rural retail), products and retail (telecom) and supply chain (e-commerce).

