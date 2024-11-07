Tata Power signs Rs 550 crore deal with Noida International Airport to supply renewable energy 

Tata Power has signed an agreement with Noida International Airport (NIA) to supply renewable energy to the airport operator. The deal will see the Tata-group company invest Rs 550 crore for setting up of solar and wind power units.

According to an official release, Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL) will be at the forefront of this partnership, managing the complete renewable energy portfolio interface, and ensuring NIA’s clean energy needs are met through a comprehensive Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Under this arrangement, TPTCL will supply 10.8 MW of wind power for NIA with secured assets from Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL).

With a total investment of Rs 550 crore ($66 million) in solar and wind power supply, as well as the development of essential dry utilities and smart energy infrastructure, this agreement signifies Tata Power’s 25-year commitment to supplying NIA with clean energy, the release added.

TPREL will also develop, operate and maintain a 13 MW onsite solar power capacity to contribute to the airport’s overall energy needs.

Tata Power will also undertake the development of critical dry utilities, including essential electrical infrastructure and will provide operation and maintenance (O&M) services for this infrastructure over a 25-year period to meet the airport's smart energy requirements. The agreement for the same has already been signed between Tata Power and NIA.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, “Tata Power is proud to partner with the Noida International Airport, to pioneer renewable energy integration. As the nation enhances its aviation infrastructure, we are leading the charge by providing innovative clean energy solutions. This collaboration will support development of Net Zero Airports, catering to millions of Indians, accelerating the country's path towards a greener future.”

The first phase of Noida International Airport, featuring one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four development phases, the airport will be able to cater to 70 million passengers per year.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport, said, “Partnering with Tata Power represents a major step forward in our sustainability journey. By sourcing more than half of our energy needs from renewable sources, we are taking decisive action towards a more sustainable future. This agreement reflects our long-term vision for Noida International Airport to become a leader in environmentally conscious airport operations.”

The two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) pertaining to wind and solar power supply were signed in New Delhi in the presence of Sanjay Banga, President- Transmission and Distribution, Tata Power; Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd; Tarun Katiyar, CEO, Tata Power Trading Company Ltd; Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport; Nicolas Schenk, CDO, Noida International Airport; and other senior officials from both companies.