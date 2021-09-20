Tata Power subsidiary TP Surya wins 250 MW project in Maharashtra

Tata Power has won a 250 MW power project, through its wholly-owned subsidiary TP Surya. Under the project, the company will set up a grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plant in Maharashtra. It has received the letter of intent from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd.



With this project, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4,611 MW. It'll have an installed capacity of 2,947 MW and 1,664 MW under implementation.

The project has been awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding, followed by an e-reverse auction. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has conveyed consent to purchase the power generated from this solar plant.

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power said the company is proud to win this large-scale grid-connected solar photovoltaic EPC power project, which will help increase the share of renewable power in the overall energy mix in Maharashtra.

Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power companies, and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed or managed capacity of 13,061 MW.

The company is present in the entire value chain -- generation of renewables and as well as conventional power, including hydro and thermal energy, transmission and distribution, coal, freight, logistics and trading. The company is a leader, with 32 per cent of clean energy generation in its portfolio.

