Tata Steel reappoints TV Narendran as MD and CEO for 5 years

Tata Steel on Monday informed that it has reappointed TV Narendran as MD and CEO for 5 years. "Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board considered and unanimously approved the re-appointment of Mr. TV Narendran as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company for a further period of five years effective September 19, 2023 through September 18, 2028, not liable to retire by rotation," the company said in an exchange filing.

The re-appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company, the statement said. Narendran's present tenure as CEO & MD will conclude on September 18, 2023. "There are no inter-se relations between Mr Narendran and other Members of the Board," the company said, adding that Narendran is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other such authority.