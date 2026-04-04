Tata Trust dispute: Venu Srinivasan resigns from Bai Hirabai Charitable Trust

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company and a senior trustee across several Tata Trusts, has stepped down from the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution.

Srinivasan is understood to have cited other business commitments as the reason for his resignation, according to several reports.

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However, the development follows a formal challenge raised by former trustee Mehli Mistry, who has questioned whether Srinivasan and another trustee, former IAS officer Vijay Singh, met the eligibility criteria specified in the trust’s deed.

The dispute centres on provisions in the trust’s 1923 deed, which reportedly requires trustees to be Zoroastrians and residents of Mumbai. Mistry has argued that both Srinivasan and Singh do not satisfy these conditions and therefore should not have been appointed to the board. He has sought an official inquiry into the matter from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

The Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution is part of the broader ecosystem of trusts linked to the Tata Group. These trusts collectively hold significant stakes in Tata Sons and play a central role in guiding the group’s philanthropic and governance framework.

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Srinivasan’s resignation has added another layer to the tensions surrounding the governance of the Tata Trusts network, one of India’s most influential philanthropic institutions. Observers say the dispute raises wider questions about trustee qualifications, adherence to founding deeds, and oversight mechanisms within charitable institutions associated with large corporate groups.