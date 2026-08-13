A lot on Noel Tata’s plate: Tata Sons' listing dilemma just got harder

Don't Miss: 'Respect Chandrasekaran's decision': Tata Trusts begin process to pick new Tata Sons chairman

There has been a long-running debate within Tata Sons and the Trusts, which are the majority shareholders, over the listing issue. Some believe it is time to relook at the whole issue, given the growing investment needs of the Tata Group, especially in capital-intensive areas like aviation and semiconductors.

But a listing will also open the doors for external investors to enter Tata Sons and, as a listed company, there will obviously be far more public and regulatory scrutiny. Noel Tata has himself privately opposed a listing, according to reports.

In 2022, the RBI released a list of upper-layer non-bank finance companies. This list included Tata Sons as a core investment company (CIC). In June 2026, the central bank released a new principle-based framework for NBFC classification, replacing the earlier parametric methodology used for determining upper-layer NBFCs.

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On August 6, the central bank released a revised list of upper-layer NBFCs based on the new principle-based framework and retained Tata Sons on the list. This, despite its application to deregister as a CIC still pending.

The RBI stated that Tata Sons’ inclusion “is without prejudice to the outcome of its application for de-registration, which is under examination”.

Tata Sons has repaid its debts in recent years, in a bid to strengthen its deregistration case.

As per the new principle-based norms, the upper layer shall consist of NBFCs with asset sizes of Rs 1 lakh crore and above, as per the latest audited balance sheet for the financial year. Tata Sons had standalone assets of over Rs 2 lakh crore as of March 2026.

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So, if the RBI looks only at the principle-based metric, Tata Sons may not have many options to escape a listing. By retaining it on the list, perhaps a listing may be inevitable from the regulator's perspective.

This issue around listing will also be crucial from the viewpoint of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. The SP Group owns a little over 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons, a stake it has held for decades. But relations between the Tatas and the Mistrys have soured in recent years, more so since the late Cyrus Mistry was unceremoniously sacked as Tata Sons chairman in October 2016.

With its own group debts rising, the SP Group sees the IPO as an opportunity to sell its stake and unlock much-needed liquidity.

That could also well determine how the ties between the two groups pan out in the future.

Who will replace Chandrasekaran as the chairman of Tata Sons is too early to determine. But for whoever takes the hot seat, convincing the regulator that its operations are outside the NBFC specifications will perhaps be among the top priorities.

