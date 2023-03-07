TCS becomes top employer in UAE and Saudi Arabia, 42% local hires are women

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the Indian IT services exporter, has been recognised as the top employer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and South Africa by the Top Employers Institute for the year 2023, the company noted in an exchange filing.

This marks the eighth year in a row that TCS has received the accolade. The company has been praised for its policies and investments in building a diverse workforce, with women making up 42 per cent of its local hires. TCS employs 9,000 people from 35 nationalities in the Middle East and Africa region, according to the company website.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, commended TCS for its efforts, saying: “The dedication of TCS in the Middle East, Africa, and around the world to their people is yet again confirmed through the successful certification as a Top Employer.”

TCS has also been recognised for its work in giving opportunities to local people and upskilling them in advanced IT skills. In 2022, the company launched its flagship STEM education programme, 'TCS goIT' Saudi Arabia, which saw IT professionals from the company volunteer and reach 900 school students, 60 per cent of whom were girls.

Rajiv Kumar, HR Head of Middle East, Africa, and Mediterranean at TCS, said the company’s investments in transforming its talent was in line with changing technology and were instrumental in creating new opportunities. “Our employees take immense pride in helping customers innovate and drive competitive differentiation," Kumar added.

TCS has also been actively investing in skilling women employees through the All Women Digital Services Center based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The initiative provides employment to nearly 1,000 skilled women in the country and was recognised with the King Khalid Sustainability Award.

Kumar highlighted TCS’ commitment to driving talent transformation in the region, stating: “Our belief in driving a higher diversity quotient through a broad-based approach including gender, race, and nationality, is resulting in a more vibrant and nurturing workplace. We are excited to be part of this talent transformation in the region.”

