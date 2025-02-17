TCS likely to roll out salary increases in March, hikes to average 4-8%: Report

Tata Consultancy Services is expected to roll out the annual increases in March with payouts starting in April. The hikes are reportedly likely to average 4-8 per cent.

According to a report in The Economic Times, annual hikes at most top-tier companies have seen a gradual slowdown, which is in line with the industry’s growth trends. The COVID-19 period saw high, double digit growths in annual hikes.

Business Today could not independently verify the report.

TCS’ compensation revision comes after Infosys informed its employees that the annual compensation revision letters will be issued before the end of March. Reports stated that the hikes are expected to be in the range of 5-8 per cent.

It must be mentioned that TCS had linked its hikes and variable payouts to employees’ compliance with its recent return-to-office mandate that it had announced in 2024. The latest hike will follow the quarterly variable pay (QVP) released in February for the October-December period.

An employee working with TCS for eight years, told the financial daily that the hikes have been meagre for the past three-five years.

Meanwhile, TCS reported a 11.95 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 12,380 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 11,058 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales climbed 5.59 per cent to Rs 63,973 crore from Rs 60,583 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sales were up 4.5 per cent YoY in constant currency (CC) terms.