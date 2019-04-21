TCS modernises more than 1.5 lakh post offices in India

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has helped modernise a network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices in the country. The company said that it has developed an integrated solution for India Post that helped it achieve this feat.

The deal between TCS and India Post was struck in 2013. The Mumbai-based company had received a multi-year contract of more than Rs 1,100 crore from the Department of Posts for an end-to-end IT modernisation project. The project entailed equipping India Posts with modern tech and systems for seamless and effective services.

"At the heart of this transformation is the Core System Integration (CSI) program designed and implemented by TCS. This involved deploying an integrated ERP solution that caters to mail operations, finance and accounting, and HR functions, and connects its vast network of more than 1.5 lakh post offices, making this the largest distributed e-postal network in the world," TCS said in a statement.

The integrated solution provided by TCS supports requirements of more than 5 lakh employees, services over 40,000 simultaneous users and processes more than 3 million postal transactions a day. It is one of the largest SAP programmes in the world, TCS mentioned.

TCS has also implemented a Point of Sale (PoS) solution in 80,000 terminals across 24,000 post offices. They also build a web portal with consignment tracking capabilities and set up a multi-lingual call centre for customer support.

"An important objective of the transformation is to use the department's nation-wide reach to drive financial inclusion and accessibility of citizen services in remote areas.This is being accomplished through over 1.3 lakh DARPAN 1 hand-held devices that Gramin Dak Sevaks use to provide postal, banking, insurance, and cash management services in remote villages, even those without network connectivity," TCS said.

"We are proud to have partnered with the Department of Posts in this pioneering, mission mode initiative to build a world class, future-ready digital platform that the nation can be proud of. With this, the department can offer smart postal services, enriched customer experiences, and innovative value-added services to the citizens of India," said TCS Business Group Head (Public Services) Debashis Ghosh.

(With PTI inputs)

