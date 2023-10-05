TCS wins multi-year deal to build British retailer Asda's IT systems from ground up

Indian IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a multi-year partnership with British retail giant Asda, the former announced in an exchange filing.

Abhijit Niyogi, Business Head of Retail for UK and Europe at TCS explained, "We will leverage the power of data and AI, and deliver innovative, industry-leading retail technology solutions to transform their core retail operations, employee experience, supply chain and create opportunities for new business models.”

The Indian IT services company noted that the partnership would focus on facilitating Asda’s digital transformation and IT model after the retail company’s separation from Walmart.

As per the details shared by the IT major, TCS will create a new digital core for Asda by integrating cloud-based ERP platforms, enhancing supply chain, HR, warehouse, and e-commerce processes. The Indian company will also automate IT operations using the Machine First™ Delivery Model to improve employee and customer experiences and operational resilience.

Moreover, the company added that the collaboration will use TCS' cloud, AI, and security solutions to aid Asda's smooth and secure divestiture, enhance customer experience, and drive innovation for market share growth and price leadership.

“Leveraging TCS’ deep contextual knowledge, next-gen retail technology solutions and industry experience, we will help them build a new future-ready digital stack to support their growth and transformation ambitions,” explained Niyogi.

This deal is different from most deals signed by the IT major as they would be building Asda’s digital infrastructure from ground up with no legacy technology.

TCS would also help in removing the legacy systems from Asda’s former parent company, Walmart, and implement a new cloud-first digital infrastructure. Two years ago, the British retailer was sold by Walmart to TDR Capital and the Issa Brothers. The company was allowed to use Walmart’s digital infrastructure for the transitional period.

Asda CEO Mohsin Issa noted, “We have partnered with TCS because they bring experience in retail technology transformation and innovation. We look forward to working with them to accelerate our digital transformation journey and to unlock the potential of our business.”