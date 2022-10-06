‘Thank you for memories of a lifetime’: Netizens pay tribute to Nirula’s founder Deepak Nirula

Some places enhance one's relationship with a city. They are integral and indispensable as they are part of some of the best memories formed. Nirula's is one such place for anyone who's lived in Delhi. So, when news of its founder, Deepak Nirula's death emerged, Twitterati took to the social media platform to reminisce about the good old days, when the humble food chain was the go-to place. Deepak Nirula passed away at the age of 70 on October 4.

The fast-food chain is often credited with introducing fast food items like burgers and pizzas and desserts like hot chocolate fudge long before international fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Burger King and Dominos’ started to dominate the palates of Indians.

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at PwC India Nandini Chatterjee tweeted, “Nirulas. The place we went to from our school and college to celebrate. The place where we took our children to relive the many happy memories linked with Nirulas. Can only thank them for thinking ahead of their time and giving us memories of a lifetime. RIP Deepak Narula.”

Muthoot Microfin CEO Sadaf Sayeed remembered how Nirula’s introduced Indians to fast food like burgers and pizzas. Sayeed tweeted, “Oh no, Nirula’s have so many of my childhood memories. Nirula’s has to his credit introducing fast food like burger and pizza to many Indians. What a massive legacy, may his soul rest in peace.”A user wrote, “Nirulas was emotion for every kid growing up in Delhi. If you really want to learn how to hold on to your customers, one should have learnt from Nirulas. I still remember how they rewarded every Delhi kid for scoring well in exams or on their birthday. My heartfelt prayers.”

From small beginnings to everyone's favourite

The family behind Nirula’s came to Delhi in 1928 and dabbled into various professions before finally finding their footing in the hotel and food service industry. Lakshmi Chand Nirula and Madan Gopal Nirula opened “Hotel India” in Delhi’s Connaught Place 1934. “Hotel India” had 12 rooms, a restaurant and a bar.

Nirula’s ventured into the fast-food business somewhere around the 1970s when its first outlet in Connaught Place was opened 43 years later in a circle-of-life moment. A pastry shop, snack bar, hot shoppe, ‘Potpourri’ salad bar and an ice cream parlour were added later on.

The fast-food chain expanded its business astronomically in the next two decades. During this time, Central Kitchen was opened and outlets were added in locations like Chanakyapuri, Defence Colony, Noida, Vasant Vihar, Chanakya cinema complex and various places in NCR.

Despite competition from international fast-food brands, Nirula’s had managed to retain around 40 per cent of its market share in Delhi in 2000 through competitive pricing and revamped interiors, according to Harvard Business Review on Corporate Strategy. Due to lowered quality standards and a massive downturn in sales, many of its outlets were closed in the early 2000s.

Malaysia-based Navis Capital acquired a majority stake in Nirula’s from its founders Lalit and Deepak Narula in July 2006. The fast-food chain also rolled out the first ever ice cream museum in India in 2007. This ice cream museum is located at Nirula’s Ice Cream factory complex in Noida and offers facts, trivia and games related to ice cream and a sneak peek into the processes behind making ice cream.

Navis sold its stake in Nirula’s Group to A2Z Excursions Private Limited for an undisclosed amount.

Some of Nirula's' famous offerings include Hot Chocolate Fudge Sundae, Banana Split Ice Cream, 21 Love Ice Cream, Chilli Chicken Pizza, Lime Ice, Chicken Curry with Naan, Pineapple Ice Cream Soda and cakes and pastries.

