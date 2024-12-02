The Noodle King: How founder of Wai Wai Binod Chaudhary charted a billion-dollar odyssey

Binod Chaudhary, known by the moniker 'Noodle King', is a household name, and so is the brand he founded: Wai Wai. If you meet Chaudhary, who was born and raised in Nepal but whose grandfather migrated from Rajasthan to Nepal, you will encounter a man who is steeped in energy, but also wisdom. “You learn by doing a job, not by watching it being done,” he loves to quote his father.

And it is this ethos of hands-on engagement that has shaped the life of Nepal’s first billionaire, a man who transformed a humble noodle brand into a global phenomenon. Today, Binod Chaudhary’s story, chronicled in his memoir Making It Big, serves as a testament to the power of vision, resilience, and relentless innovation.

Born into a family with roots in Rajasthan, India, Chaudhary’s grandfather migrated to Nepal, establishing a textile business that laid the foundation for the family empire. His grandfather’s journey, often involving days-long treks along the Indo-Tibetan trade route, exemplified the grit and ingenuity that would later define Binod’s career. The elder Chaudhary would carry bales of textiles to customers, including Nepal’s elite Rana families, with his young son—Binod’s father—by his side, learning the trade from the ground up.

Building a Billion Dollar Empire

Talking to Business Today, Binod Chaudhary recounts how his own entrepreneurial journey began: by observing and assisting his father. “A person who has big dreams should take on tasks that push his limits,” he writes in his memoir. “Capability is something you can acquire.” With these principles as his guiding light, Chaudhary ventured into diverse industries, eventually leading 122 companies across five countries and managing 76 global brands. But it was Wai Wai noodles, a Thai-inspired product he discovered during a visit to Thailand, that would make him a household name.

Introduced in Nepal, Wai Wai quickly became a staple snack across South Asia, thanks to its unique taste and convenience. Chaudhary’s ability to understand local markets and adapt his products propelled Wai Wai to success, not only in Nepal and India but in over 30 countries. “When you create a product that resonates with people, it doesn’t just sell—it becomes part of their daily lives,” Chaudhary told BT. He further added that he realised that in the subcontinent, noodle is a food that is consumed everywhere, in one form or the other. "Look at India. Noodle, which has its origins in the Far East, comes to the country, and by combining seamlessly into the culture, becomes a staple food. That is what I realised when I started Wai Wai as a brand," he says. As he points out, his aim with Wai Wai was not just to make any brand of noodles, but something that was easy to make, accessible, delicious, and above all, something that can become the part of the consumer's daily life. "That is the essence of brand building: it has to become a part of the consumer, an integral part," he adds.

Lessons in Leadership

Chaudhary, who is worth $1.8 billion according to Forbes, credits much of his success to his father’s philosophy of leadership. “Supervision is not about being the ‘big boss,’” his father would say, as he notes in his memoir. “If you lend a hand, you get better results.” This belief in teamwork and mutual respect has been a cornerstone of Chaudhary’s business strategy, helping him build a vast, diverse workforce and navigate challenges with resilience.

His memoir also sheds light on his disciplined lifestyle. A fitness enthusiast and avid trekker, Chaudhary believes physical well-being is key to professional success. “Fitness is not just about staying in shape; it’s about building the mental stamina to face challenges,” he says. Whether climbing mountains or managing boardrooms, his drive remains unwavering.

Bridging Nepal and India

In his public speeches and interviews, Chaudhary often highlights the deep historical and cultural ties between India and Nepal. This was something he pointed out in the interview as well. According to him, these deep and historical ties can form the basis of stronger trade relationships. “India and Nepal has a deep and abiding relationship and can prosper only via mutual respect and accommodation," he notes. “Only then can both nations and the subcontinent prosper.” For him, the route to prosperity lies in the mantra of 'collaborative growth.'

But, in his heart, Chaudhary puts Nepal front and centre. "I am what I am because of my country," he says, adding that one of his key aims is to grow Nepal's entrepreneurial ecosystem, in which he finds great potential. “Nepal is at the cusp of becoming a new player in the start-up revolution,” he notes, drawing parallels with India’s thriving start-up culture. He also envisions Nepal’s youth harnessing innovation to build a robust economy, much like India’s start-up boom has transformed its business landscape.

Making It Big

Coming back to his memoir, Making It Big, it is more than a just Chaudhary's story. It is a blueprint for aspiring entrepreneurs. Through candid recollections, Chaudhary delves into the challenges of expanding his business beyond Nepal’s borders, overcoming bureaucratic hurdles, and navigating volatile markets. “An entrepreneur’s path is never straightforward. It’s about turning obstacles into opportunities,” he reflects.

Binod Chaudhary’s legacy is not merely his financial success but his ability to inspire. From humble beginnings to global recognition, he exemplifies how vision and determination can transform not only a business but an entire nation’s economic prospects.

As Nepal and the subcontinent at large stands on the threshold of an entrepreneurial revolution, its young entrepreneurs have no better role model than the Noodle King himself.