'Don’t try this without supervision!' Anand Mahindra shares crash test, drifting video of Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e electric SUVs

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has shared a couple of videos of the company’s new electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e, on social media. Filmed at Mahindra's proving grounds near Chennai, these clips try to showcase the performance and safety features of the vehicles.

One video showcases the BE 6e executing impressive drifts at the SUV Proving Track. Mahindra cautioned viewers on X (formerly Twitter) not to attempt such stunts without supervision. The clip highlights the vehicle's agility, appealing to drivers seeking both adventure and performance. The BE 6e balances high performance with safety, fine-tuned at Mahindra’s proving grounds.

The second video focuses on safety, featuring the XEV 9e in a crash test. This demonstrates Mahindra’s commitment to top-tier safety standards, potentially aiming for a 5-star crash test rating. Anand Mahindra reinforced this commitment by emphasising safety first.

The BE 6e and XEV 9e are built on Mahindra’s new INGLO Electric Origin Architecture and powered by MAIA, considered one of the fastest automotive artificial intelligence systems globally. These vehicles embody Mahindra’s vision of “Unlimit India,” aiming to set new global standards in design, technology, and sustainability.

Performance highlights of these SUVs include acceleration from 0-100 km/h in under 7 seconds, a range of over 650 km on a single charge with a 79 kWh battery, and fast charging from 20-80% in under 20 minutes using a 175 kW fast charger. Safety features include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Level 2+, driver fatigue monitoring, and 360-degree surveillance.

The BE 6e and XEV 9e are not just vehicles but lifestyle statements. The BE 6e targets thrill-seekers with its sporty design, while the XEV 9e offers luxury with a sophisticated SUV coupe design. Deliveries are expected to begin in February 2025, with introductory prices aimed at early adopters.

These launches are part of Mahindra’s ₹4,500 crore investment in electric mobility, which is a segment of a larger ₹16,000 crore plan. As global transportation moves towards sustainability, Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs aim to position India prominently on the global EV landscape.