'They may harm me again...': Samir Modi seeks police cover in fresh twist to Godfrey Phillips feud

Samir Modi, the executive director of Godfrey Phillips, has reportedly sought protection from the Delhi Police, alleging threats from his mother amid an ugly property battle.

The dispute centers on the distribution of a Rs 11,000-crore inheritance following the death of family patriarch KK Modi in 2019. Samir Modi, along with his siblings Lalit and Charu Modi, are supposed to be equal beneficiaries according to a trust deed executed by their father. However, Samir Modi has accused his mother, Bina, of not distributing the funds as outlined in the deed and of taking control of the company against the deed's provisions.

Samir had recently accused his mother of "orchestrating an attack on him".

In his plea, Modi expressed fear for his life, citing physical assaults and threats from his mother, Bina Modi, and her associate Lalit Bhasin, both board members at Godfrey Phillips. "I feel very threatened as they have assaulted me without provocation and may harm me again or even have me killed through hired goons," Modi has purportedly stated in a letter to the Station House Officer of Sarita Vihar police station, according to an Economic Times report.

BT could not independently verify the report.

Samir Modi had previously lodged a complaint against his mother, her personal security officer, and Godfrey Phillips directors, accusing them of causing him "grievous hurt." Despite a criminal case being registered, Modi claims the threats have continued, with messages being sent through mutual acquaintances.



The inheritance includes a significant shareholding in Godfrey Phillips, valued over Rs 5,500 crore, and stakes in other Modi group firms in sectors such as cosmetics, retail, and direct selling. Samir Modi has taken the matter to the Supreme Court, challenging his mother's handling of the family assets and her leadership role in the company.